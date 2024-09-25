Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.22

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 737873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

