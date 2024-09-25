iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.10

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 234506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 157.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

