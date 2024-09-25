Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.95

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 476576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.