iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.57

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.57 and last traded at $202.67, with a volume of 318490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.57.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

