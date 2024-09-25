ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.33

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 349392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

