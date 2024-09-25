iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.22

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.22 and last traded at $179.01, with a volume of 633884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.40.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.