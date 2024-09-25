iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.55

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.55 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 187431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Further Reading
