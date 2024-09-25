iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.20

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.20 and last traded at $126.70, with a volume of 1302741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $15,159,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

