Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.99

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 48242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
