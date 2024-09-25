BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.28

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 167695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
