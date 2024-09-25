BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.28

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 167695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

