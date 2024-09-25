iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.24

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 2904649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

