iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.31

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 602774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

