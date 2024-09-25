Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 166,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,234 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,315,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $894.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,062,687,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

