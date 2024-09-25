Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $576.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.22. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $576.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

