Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.06

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 27402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
