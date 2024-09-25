iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $576.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

