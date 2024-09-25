Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.31

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 57316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,935,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 288,663 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,878,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

