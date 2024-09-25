iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.76

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.76 and last traded at $91.64, with a volume of 1355198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

