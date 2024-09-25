iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.09

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.09 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 4889875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.