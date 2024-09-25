Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.85

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 22459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

