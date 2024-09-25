iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.58

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 91317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

