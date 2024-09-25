BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.71

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 788968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
