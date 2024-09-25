BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.71

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 788968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

