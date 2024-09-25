iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.75

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.75 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 269014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,343,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,644,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after buying an additional 489,230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

