iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.06

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 223018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

