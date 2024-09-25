iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.76

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 118654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.