iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.76

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 118654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
