Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.81

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 628614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,437,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

