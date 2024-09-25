WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.57

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 49329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

