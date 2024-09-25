ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2302 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 31,849,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,201,797. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

