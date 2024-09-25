Seelos Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 27th (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 26th.
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 29,494,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
