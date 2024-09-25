iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Announces $0.13 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 39,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

