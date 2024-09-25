ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Plans Dividend of $0.15

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 10,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

