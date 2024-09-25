ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Plans Dividend of $0.15

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 10,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
