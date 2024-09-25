iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Announces $0.21 Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
IFGL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
