ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.