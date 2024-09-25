WisdomTree Target Range Fund Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GTR)

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.
