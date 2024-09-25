Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EQRR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

