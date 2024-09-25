Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EQRR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.