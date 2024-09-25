The Defiance Quantum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QTUM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 40,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,567. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Dividend History for Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

