The Defiance Quantum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QTUM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 40,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,567. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

