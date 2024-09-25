iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5237 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $137.37. 123,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,736. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
