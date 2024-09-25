iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans $0.12 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:ESMV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

