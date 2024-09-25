iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESMV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Dividend History for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.