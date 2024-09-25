iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Declares $0.44 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,387. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.
