iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Declares $0.44 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,387. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.