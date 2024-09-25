iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IUSV traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. 423,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.66.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.