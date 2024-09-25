iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IUSV traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. 423,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.66.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.