BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

