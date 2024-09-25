BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of INRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.