iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares $1.55 Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. 232,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,207. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.