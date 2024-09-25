iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares $1.55 Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. 232,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,207. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.