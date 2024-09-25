iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans $0.20 Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
