iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans $0.20 Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.