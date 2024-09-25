iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Dividend of $0.55

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5452 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
IMCV traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 8,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.