iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Dividend of $0.55

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5452 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IMCV traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 8,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

