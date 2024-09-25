NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Declares Dividend of $0.60

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6022 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
QQQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 222,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $53.70.
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
