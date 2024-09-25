ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04.
About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
