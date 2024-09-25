First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 80.9% in September

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 558,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

