iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.02

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 903769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,766 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 611,299 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,269,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

