Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.61

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 877469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 925,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

