Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 644,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 678,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

